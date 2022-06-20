Man in critical condition after shooting, Memphis police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Memphis.

The shooting happened Monday morning in the 1100 block of Severson Avenue.

Memphis Police responded at 8:44 a.m. and found the victim.

He was taken to Regional One.

No suspect information is available, MPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call (901) 528-CASH with tips.


