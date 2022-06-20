Man in critical condition after shooting, Memphis police say
A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Memphis.
The shooting happened Monday morning in the 1100 block of Severson Avenue.
At 8:44 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at 1151 Severson Avenue where a male victim was located. He was transported to ROH in critical condition. There is no suspect information. This is an ongoing investigation. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/Cp9MQ2AgQn
Memphis Police responded at 8:44 a.m. and found the victim.
He was taken to Regional One.
No suspect information is available, MPD said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Call (901) 528-CASH with tips.
