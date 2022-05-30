Man in critical condition after shooting, Memphis police say

A man is in critical condition after being shot early Monday morning.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting just before 7:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Officers found a man who had been shot.

At 7:29 am, at 2147 Elvis Presley Blvd. Officers responded to a shooting where a male victim was located. He was transported to ROH in critical condition. No suspect information is available. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/XDMTU1qKx3 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 30, 2022

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time, police said.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

