Man in critical condition after shooting, Memphis police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man is in critical condition after being shot early Monday morning.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting just before 7:30 a.m. in the 2100 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Officers found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time, police said.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

