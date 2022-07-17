Man is in critical condition after a shooting in a Merced neighborhood, police say

A person found with a gunshot wound is in critical condition after a fight broke out at a a Merced home, according to authorities.

Officers responded about 1:20 a.m. Sunday to a report of shooting in the 1100 block of West 23rd Street, according to a Merced Police Department news release. The officers found multiple people at a home in the area.

Police said the officers learned a fight had broken out at a residence where a party had occurred. During the fight, a 29-year-old man was shot in the back, according to police. He was flown to a regional trauma center and remains in critical condition.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Det. Christian Lupian at 209-385-7844 or lupianc@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.