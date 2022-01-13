Man in critical condition after shooting near south Fort Worth Walmart, authorities say
A man is in critical condition after a south Fort Worth shooting Thursday afternoon, a MedStar spokesperson said.
The shooting occurred just before noon near the parking lot of a Walmart Supercenter, located at 7451 McCart Ave., according to a police call log.
Fort Worth police confirmed the shooting, but additional details were not immediately available.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.