Man in critical condition after shooting in North Braddock

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in North Braddock on Sunday evening.

According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the area of Baldridge Avenue and Jones Avenue at 6:33 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found a 29-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest and abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call them at 1(833)-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Woman dies after raft overturns at Ohiopyle Police respond to fatal shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood Recall alert: Metal fragments found in frozen meat pizzas prompt recall VIDEO: Police search for mother, father after baby dies under 'suspicious circumstances' in Canonsburg