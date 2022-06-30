Man in critical condition after shooting in North Braddock

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in North Braddock.

According to Allegheny County police, County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 900 block of Cliff Street at 9:38 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders located an adult male victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Son of former Steeler allegedly hurt officer during arrest in Giant Eagle parking lot, had fentanyl First positive monkeypox test in Pittsburgh reported Victim in ‘grave condition’ after shooting at Rankin apartment complex VIDEO: Local 3-year-old forgotten in school van, picked up by mother at hospital DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts