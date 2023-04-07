Man in critical condition after shooting in north Fort Worth

A man is hospitalized after being shot in north Fort Worth early Friday morning, a Fort Worth police spokesperson said in an email.

Fort Worth police responded to a call about a shooting in the 100 block of Longhorn Road at 3:41 a.m. Friday after a caller said two men were fighting in a parking lot and that one was lying on the ground kicking his feet.

The man shot was taken to the hospital, the police spokesperson said. He was in critical condition, according to a MedStar representative. The other man was detained, a police spokesperson said, and a Gun Violence detective was notified.

The spokesperson did not identify the man shot or provide information on his injuries.