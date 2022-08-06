Man in critical condition after shooting in Phoenix, suspect outstanding

Shooting

Phoenix Police Department says a man has been transported to a hospital in critical condition after a shooting in the area of 7th Street and Greenway Parkway Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim was not in a vehicle when he was shot and a passerby called, according to Phoenix PD Sgt. Brian Bower. The road was closed for several hours at the time but has since opened back up.

No suspects have been arrested. An investigation is ongoing.

Reach breaking news reporter Haleigh Kochanski at hkochanski@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @HaleighKochans.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man in critical condition after shooting in Phoenix