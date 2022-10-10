Man in critical condition after shooting Sunday morning in Jasper County, police say

A man who was shot multiple times in his front yard in Jasper County on Sunday remains in critical condition Monday, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Grays Highway after getting reports that there had been a shooting around 12:24 a.m. When they got there, they found a man who had been shot six times, according to Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby.

The man told police his neighbor had called to tell him that there was someone in his yard. When he went outside to check with his gun and a flashlight, he was shot by someone hiding beneath his pickup parked in the driveway.

On their way to the house on Grays Highway, deputies had spotted another man walking on Langford Ville Road who allegedly matched the description given to police by witnesses.

Bernard Primus, 26, of Pineland, was charged with attempted murder Sunday morning, jail records show.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday, police went back to the area near Langford Ville Road with a K-9 unit and found a weapon they believe to have been used in the shooting, police said in the post.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible, Crosby said. Police are not looking to charge anyone else in connection with the shooting.

The man who was shot was taken to Ridgeland Airport and flown to the Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.

As of Monday, Primus was in custody at the detention center in Jasper County.

Anyone with information regarding this incident may call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 843-726-7779 of Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

When we publish mugshots

The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette publishes police booking photos, or mugshots, in the following instances:

In situations where a public figure or someone in a position of public trust is arrested

In cases where there is an immediate and widespread threat to public safety

In cases where the arrested person is accused of a crime reporters have evidence to believe involved numerous, unknown victims

Reporters will avoid using mugshots as lead images for online articles in order to limit their circulation on social media, except in cases where the public is served by the immediate identification of the accused. Reporters and editors may use discretion in situations that don’t meet the criteria outlined in this policy but still present a compelling reason to publish a mugshot.