Man in critical condition after south Fort Worth shooting on Saturday, police say

Police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized two individuals Saturday night in south Fort Worth.

At about 9:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a male that was shot at the 1300 block of East Seminary Drive, according to Fort Worth police spokesperson Leonard Elgin.

Officers made the scene and confirmed that a male was shot. The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

While officers were securing the scene and looking for the actor, a second gunshot victim was found. That victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The actor is not in custody, Elgin said.