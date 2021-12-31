Man in critical condition after St. Petersburg shooting

A man is in critical condition after a shooting outside Ana Food Store in St. Petersburg on Thursday evening, according to St. Petersburg Police Department officials.

The victim was walking in the rear parking lot of the business, located at 1401 16th St. S, when another adult male approached him, police say.

There was “an altercation,” police say, and the man shot the victim at around 9:45 p.m.

The victim is in the hospital with critical injuries.

Officials have “no reason” to believe the incident is related to another shooting on Coquina Key earlier that same day.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.