Man in critical condition after stabbing in Fort Worth, MedStar and police report
A man was in critical condition after a stabbing on Monday afternoon in Fort Worth, according to MedStar.
The man was stabbed multiple times in the 1500 block of Eastchase Parkway southbound in east Fort Worth, according to a police incident report. Multiple units responded after a caller reported a person had been stabbed multiple times about 12:10 p.m.
Additional details on the stabbing were not immediately available.