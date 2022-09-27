Man in critical condition after stabbing, Memphis police say
A man is in critical condition after a stabbing early Tuesday morning.
Memphis Police officers responded to a wounded party call in the 800 block of Mississippi Boulevard at 5:21 a.m.
According to MPD, a man with a stab wound was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The stabbing happened in the 500 block of E. Alston, MPD said.
No suspect information was released.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
