Man in critical condition after stabbing in Munhall, suspect arrested

A man is in critical condition and another is in police custody after a stabbing in Munhall.

According to Allegheny County police, Munhall police were called to Longfellow Drive for a report of a stabbing around 1:54 a.m.

Police said first responders found an adult man with a stab wound to the abdomen.

The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Munhall police requested the investigative assistance of the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit. Detectives responded and initiated an investigation.

According to Allegheny County police, 36-year-old Robert Siegel of East Pittsburgh was determined to be the person responsible for the stabbing.

Siegel is in custody and is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person. Siegel is currently held in the Allegheny County Jail.

