Man in critical condition after stabbing on North Side, one in custody

A 29-year-old man was in critical condition Saturday morning after walking into the police station after being stabbed in his chest, Chicago police said.

Shortly after 3 a.m., the man walked into the 19th District police station in the 800 block of West Addison Street with a deep laceration to the chest. The victim told police he was in physical altercation with another male. The male was located shortly after and placed into custody, police said.

The victim was taken in critical condition to Advocate Illinois Mesonic Medical Center.

A knife was recovered, and charges were pending.