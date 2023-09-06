Man in critical condition after stabbing at restaurant; no arrests made, police say

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed Tuesday night at a restaurant in south Fort Worth, police said.

At about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a Jack In The Box restaurant at 804 West Seminary about a stabbing, Fort Worth police said in a news release.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar also responded.

Officers located the victim, an adult male, who had suffered two stab wounds on his upper left back, according to the release.

The victim told police that he had been at a Taco Cabana restaurant at 4313 South Freeway (Interstate 35W) with the suspect, an adult male, and they had a “verbal confrontation,” police said in the release.

The victim said the confrontation quickly escalated to physical violence when the suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim twice in his back.

The victim fled on foot to the Jack In The Box to seek medical assistance and the suspect fled the scene, according to the release.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect remains at-large and police say the department’s Criminal Investigation Unit will investigate the incident.