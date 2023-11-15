Man in critical condition after stabbing in Sacramento’s Downtown Commons area, police say

Officers on Tuesday evening were investigating a stabbing that seriously wounded a man in Sacramento’s Downtown Commons shopping area, police said.

About 4:45 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of K Street, just west of the Golden 1 Center arena, for the reported stabbing, said Officer Anthony Gamble, a Sacramento Police Department spokesman.

The officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering with at least one stab wound. Gamble said the wounded man was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

No arrests had been made in the incident as of Tuesday evening, and the Police Department did not release any suspect description. Gamble said officers were still working at the scene.