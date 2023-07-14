Man in critical condition after Tacoma shooting

Tacoma Police are looking for a man who shot another man in the chest on Thursday night.

The shooting happened at South 56th Street and Park Avenue South around 10:15 p.m.

Police say the suspect, a 35-year-old man, was seen running away from the victim after the gunfire.

The man who was shot is in critical condition and had surgery at a local hospital.

If you have any information about the shooting you’re asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).







