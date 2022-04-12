Man in critical condition after vehicle crashes, catches fire on Liberty Bridge

A man was injured after the vehicle he was a passenger in crashed into a guardrail and caught on fire on the Liberty Bridge early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 1:55 a.m.

Police said the vehicle was speeding out of the tunnel toward the city when it crashed into a guardrail and caught fire.

Our crews were at the scene and saw a woman being put into the back of a police car in handcuffs. We saw police officers giving her a field sobriety test right before that.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the male passenger was taken to a hospital. He is in critical condition.

The Collision Investigation Unit was called to investigate.

A Public Safety spokesperson said charges are expected.

CORRECTION: Police initially said the woman who was driving was taken to the hospital. They said police administered a field sobriety test on the scene and she was taken for further testing.

POLICE UPDATE: Pittsburgh Police now say the woman did not go to the hospital. They did a field sobriety test with her and then she was taken for further testing. @WPXI https://t.co/uZ4f2LOhqG — WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) April 12, 2022

TRENDING NOW:

Forward Township Police Department disbanded, cited staffing issues and money Forest Hills woman says her address, phone number are being used in puppy scam Pittsburgh police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping teen VIDEO: Road rage incident in Salem Township leads to charges DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts