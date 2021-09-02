Man in critical condition after Wednesday shooting in Hartford

A man is in critical condition after a Hartford shooting Thursday evening.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m., near 206 Mather Street, police said.

Upon police arrival, they found a man, in his 40s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The investigation remains ongoing, anyone with information should contact the Hartford police tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

