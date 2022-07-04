Man critical after holiday shooting in Memphis, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

At 8:23 a.m., Officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of McLemore Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. on July 4.

A man was found and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information and this is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Recommended Stories