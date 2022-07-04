Man critical after holiday shooting in Memphis, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition.

At 8:23 a.m., Officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of McLemore Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. on July 4.

At 8:23 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at 1540 McLemore Avenue where a male victim was located. He was transported to ROH in critical condition. There is no suspect information. This is an ongoing investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

A man was found and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information and this is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

