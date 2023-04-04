Man critical after stabbing in Overlook Pointe Apartments

Lafayette police were called to Overlook Pointe Apartments in the 700 block of Elston Road about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, with a report of a medical emergency, police said. The emergency was a man who had been stabbed. Police are investigating.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man was critically injured after he was stabbed about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday on Olivia Place in Overlook Pointe Apartments, Lafayette police said.

"We received a call about a medical issue initially," Lafayette police Sgt. Ian O'Shields said at the scene. "When officers, arrived we located a 44-year-old male who was down and had an apparent injury."

"He was quickly given medical treatment by fire and EMS and taken for medical treatment to the hospital," O'Shields said.

The man is believed to be critical, police said.

A neighbor in the complex knows the victim and called 911 after finding him.

"I'm right next door to him," the neighbor said. "I come out the door and seen him laying in a pool of his own blood.

"He was unconscious," the neighbor said. "There was blood from his doorway."

Lafayette police Sgt. Ian O'Shields said the man was found outside the apartments and appeared to have a wound to his chest.

O'Shields is not releasing the man's name.

A man who identified himself as the victim's brother did not want to speak.

Police detained a woman for questioning about the stabbing, police said.

There is no danger to the public, police said.

This report will be updated.

