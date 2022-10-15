Man in ‘critical but stable condition’ after overnight shooting in McKees Rocks

A man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot in McKees Rocks overnight.

According to Allegheny County police, first responders were called to the 800 block of O’Donovan Street just after 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said emergency units found an adult male who had been shot.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

