Man in critical but stable condition after stabbing outside Murfreesboro retail store

A man is in critical but stable condition after he was stabbed Friday outside the Kelton True Value Hardware & Pet store in Murfreesboro, police said.

Investigators were continuing their search Monday for an adult and two juvenile suspects in connection with the case, spokesman Larry Flowers said, noting that police intended to charge the three with attempted first degree murder.

The victim in the case has not been named.

Police said the incident happened at about 5:12 p.m. Friday in the store's parking lot on Old Fort Parkway, west of Interstate 24.

"The male victim was beaten and then stabbed multiple times by three individuals," Flowers said in a press release. "He was able to crawl to the door of the business, and employees called 911."

Police are asking for anyone who might have information about the case to come forward, Flowers said.

The suspects have been identified only as an adult male and male and female juveniles. One of the them was wearing all black clothing, another a white hoodie and black pants, and the third a black sports jacket with white sleeves. They were last seen running toward the Mapco on Old Fort Parkway.

After the 911 call, a Rutherford County Sheriff's Office K9 and Drone Team responded to assist with the search.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Stalnaker at 629-201-5615, CrimeStoppers at 615-893-STOP (7867) or send tips via the P3 Global Intel Mobile App.

Who witnesses can call

Detective Stalnaker: 629-201-5615

CrimeStoppers: 615-893-STOP (7867)

Note: Witnesses also can send tips via the P3 Global Intel Mobile App

Source: Murfreesboro police spokesman Larry Flowers

