Man in ‘critical but stable’ condition after stabbing on Pittsburgh’s North Shore

A man was stabbed on Pittsburgh’s North Shore Friday night.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers responded to the North Shore at 8:30 p.m. for the reported stabbing.

Once on scene, investigators located an adult male victim near the 700 block of Casino Drive. Police said the victim had severe stab wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is said to be in critical but stable condition.

One person was detained in connection with the stabbing. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

