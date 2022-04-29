Man critically hurt after Frayser shooting, police say

A man was shot overnight in Frayser.

At approximately 12:30 AM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Frayser Boulevard and Range Line Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, one man was shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The suspect will be a female occupying a silver SUV, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

