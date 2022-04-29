Man critically hurt after Frayser shooting, police say
A man was shot overnight in Frayser.
At approximately 12:30 AM, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Frayser Boulevard and Range Line Road.
At 12:48 am, MPD responded to a shooting at Frayser and Rangeline with a male shot. The victim was xported to ROH critical. The suspect will be a black female occupying a silver SUV. The investigation is ongoing. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/vUiyxCwrVE
— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 29, 2022
When officers arrived on the scene, one man was shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition.
The suspect will be a female occupying a silver SUV, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Mother encourages kids to fight over $28 on Memphis school bus, student says
Survivor relives horrifying moments of Collierville shooting
Teacher charged with sexual assault following ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student