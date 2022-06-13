Man critically hurt after South Memphis shooting, police say

A man was severely hurt after a shooting in South Memphis.

On Jun. 12 at approximately 5:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of Driver Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

