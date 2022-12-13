Man critically injured in Akron stabbing near East Buchtel Avenue

A 31-year-old was critically injured after he was stabbed in Akron on Monday evening, according to the Akron Police Department.

Officers said they responded to the 600 block of East Buchtel Avenue, on the border of Akron's Middlebury and University Park neighborhoods, just before 7:30 p.m. Monday for a stabbing.

They said they were initially provided with the wrong address, but searched for several minutes and found the man with multiple stab wounds. Police didn't say where the man was found.

He was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown, and detectives are working to identify a suspect, with the investigation ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP, the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

