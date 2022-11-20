Man critically injured after being shot Downtown, police say
A man was critically injured after being shot downtown Saturday night.
The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m.
Memphis Police officers responded to the 1100 block of S. Main St., where they found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said.
The suspect is known to the victim and fled in a small black sedan.
Check back for updates.
