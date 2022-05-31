Man critically injured after being shot, Memphis police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man was critically wounded after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Memphis.

Around 7:18 a.m., Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of W. Hillview Dr.

The victim was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

No suspect information was released.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

