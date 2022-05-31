Man critically injured after being shot, Memphis police say

A man was critically wounded after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Memphis.

Around 7:18 a.m., Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of W. Hillview Dr.

At 7:18 am, officers responded to a shooting at 2501 West Hillview Drive. A male victim was shot and transported to ROH in critical condition. There is no suspect information. Call 901-528-CASH for tips. pic.twitter.com/LKti9YvLm9 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 31, 2022

The victim was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

No suspect information was released.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

