Man critically injured after being shot multiple times in Suffolk, police say

A 44-year-old man was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Suffolk in the early hours of Saturday, according to a release from Suffolk police.

Police said the man called the Suffolk 911 Center at 12:30 a.m. and told dispatch he had been shot multiple times. The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Route 58 near the exit ramp of Pitchkettle Road.

When units arrived on scene, they found the man, his vehicle which was shot multiple times, and several shell casings.

The man was treated by Suffolk Fire and Rescue and then transported to a local hospital.

Police said the man’s injuries were deemed life-threatening.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit www.suffolkva.us/spd, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5.

Hannah Eason, hannah.eason@virginiamedia.com