Man critically injured after being shot by Mesa police, officials say

Mesa police said a 27-year-old man was critically injured after being shot by officers on Friday afternoon.

Police said 27-year-old David Dimas was critically injured in the shooting, but he was expected to survive.

Officers were called to a residence near Stapley Drive and Main Street after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance. The caller said Dimas was in a shed and appeared to be harming himself, according to police.

As officers approached the shed, Dimas exited and began walking toward officers, police said. His hands were covered in fabric and raised at officers; he appeared to take a shooting stance and did not respond to officers' commands to stop, according to police.

Officers used bean bags and a taser on Dimas at the same time as another officer shot him, according to police.

Police said officers performed life-saving measures before medical personnel arrived and took him to a hospital.

Officers determined that Dimas was holding a cordless drill and utility knife, both of which were covered with clothing, when he was shot, police said.

No officers were injured in the shooting, according to police.

Mesa police were continuing to investigate the shooting.

