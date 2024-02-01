Man critically injured in Brooklyn gunfire one block from fatal shooting a day earlier

A man was critically injured in a barrage of bullets on a Brooklyn street on Wednesday, according to police.

The victim was standing near the corner of Utica Ave. and Union St. in Crown Heights when the gunman walked up to him around 6:20 p.m., cops and witnesses said.

“He didn’t say anything,” a witness aid of the gunman. “He shot and shot and shot.”

The shooter fired off about 10 rounds, hitting the victim multiple times in the chest. The man staggered from the sidewalk to the crosswalk, where he collapsed.

Officers walking a foot post near the scene heard the shots and rendered aid to the critically wounded man.

“He was face up and the cops were pumping on his chest,” said the witness, who did not want to be named. “He was not moving.”

Medics rushed the man to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

“He came to kill him,” the witness said of the shooter. “It was bad, man.”

The gunman, described as a tall man wearing black, took off on foot toward nearby Lincoln Terrace / Arthur S. Somers Park, police sources said.

Cops are investigating the possibility the shooting is connected to another just around the corner, which left a 21-year-old man dead, according to police sources.

Brandon Nichols was shot in the torso in a basement on President St. near Utica Ave. in Crown Heights at about 2 a.m. Tuesday, though police did not confirm the incident was connected to Wednesday’s shooting.

There have been no arrests in either shooting.