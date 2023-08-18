Man critically injured in crash in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 39-year-old man was in critical condition after being struck by a sedan Thursday night on Southeast Green River Parkway, according to Port St. Lucie police.

Police at 11 p.m. Thursday went to the 1900 block of Southeast Green River Parkway regarding the crash, police stated. The location is east of U.S. 1 in southeast Port St. Lucie.

Police determined a southbound silver Ford sedan struck the man, who was laying in the roadway.

Both occupants of the Ford got out to render aid and caution oncoming motorists, Sgt. John Dellacroce, police spokesperson, said Friday.

A southbound Toyota Tacoma swerved to avoid the man in the roadway and the sedan occupants and struck the Ford, Dellacroce said.

No one else was injured.

Police reported the crash remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Crash on Southeast Green River Parkway leaves man critically injured