Man critically injured after accidentally falling off overpass in Fort Worth
A man was critically injured Monday morning after he fell off an overpass in southeast Fort Worth, police said.
Authorities believe alcohol may have contributed to the incident, a police spokesman said in a news release.
The man, who was listed in critical condition, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.
Fort Worth police responded to the incident just after 5 a.m. at the elevated bridge over Miller Avenue and Wilbarger Street.
Initially, a report stated that a person might have intentionally jumped from the bridge. The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar also responded.
When they arrived, patrol officers found a man with severe injuries lying in the roadway of Miller Avenue underneath the Wilbarger Street overpass.
A witness who is a friend of the victim told police that the man did not intentionally jump, but that he accidentally fell off the bridge.