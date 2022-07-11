Man critically injured after accidentally falling off overpass in Fort Worth

A man was critically injured Monday morning after he fell off an overpass in southeast Fort Worth, police said.

Authorities believe alcohol may have contributed to the incident, a police spokesman said in a news release.

The man, who was listed in critical condition, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police responded to the incident just after 5 a.m. at the elevated bridge over Miller Avenue and Wilbarger Street.

Initially, a report stated that a person might have intentionally jumped from the bridge. The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar also responded.

When they arrived, patrol officers found a man with severe injuries lying in the roadway of Miller Avenue underneath the Wilbarger Street overpass.

A witness who is a friend of the victim told police that the man did not intentionally jump, but that he accidentally fell off the bridge.