Man critically injured in Dayton shooting dies days later; Police still looking for suspect

A man critically injured in a Dayton shooting last week died from his injuries over the weekend, according to Dayton police.

The victim, only identified as a 29-year-old man, died Saturday three days after the shooting in the 1700 block of West Stewart Street, according to a spokesperson for Miami Valley Hospital told News Center 7 Monday.

The man’s name has not been released, pending notification of family, by the Montgomery County Coroner.

A Dayton police spokesperson said they have not made any arrests in the case. Previously, officers identified Johnny Trigg Jr., 44, as the suspected shooter.

According to police, Trigg and the victim had been involved in an argument weeks prior to the shooting. After the shooting, police and SWAT units surrounded an apartment for hours thinking Trigg was inside. Officers later found the apartment was empty.

If you have information on Trigg’s whereabouts or details that can help investigators, you’re asked to call the Dayton police homicide unit at 937-333-1199, or 937-333-COPS, or report anonymous information to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

