Man critically injured after double shooting in East Memphis, police say

Two men were taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a shooting in East Memphis.

Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Waterside Drive at 6:35 a.m., where they found two men who had been shot.

Both men were taken to Regional One, one in critical condition and the other in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation, MPD said.

No suspect information was released.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

At approx 6:35 am, officers responded to a shooting in the 3200 Block of Waterside Drive. Two male victims were located. Both were transported to ROH, one in critical and one in non-critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/jwKT34kpIz — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 8, 2022

