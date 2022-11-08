Man critically injured after double shooting in East Memphis, police say

3
FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

Two men were taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a shooting in East Memphis.

Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 3200 block of Waterside Drive at 6:35 a.m., where they found two men who had been shot.

Both men were taken to Regional One, one in critical condition and the other in non-critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation, MPD said.

No suspect information was released.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Recommended Stories