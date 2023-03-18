Man critically injured in drive-by shooting in Harlem

A man was critically injured in a drive-by shooting in Harlem on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The 20-year-old victim was standing on Frederick Douglass Blvd. near W. 128th St. at about 3:38 p.m. when a black BMW pulled up and someone opened fire from inside the car, cops said.

The victim had one wound in his chest, said police.

Medics rushed the man to Harlem Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

The BMW driver sped off north on St. Nicholas Ave., police said.

There had been no arrests as of Saturday evening.