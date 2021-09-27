Man critically injured in early morning Clearwater shooting

CLEARWATER — A man was critically injured in a shooting early Monday at a home near Crest Lake Park, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Police say they responded to the home at 1489 Park St. around 3:30 a.m. They found one man critically injured and took him to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

The man remained in critical condition as of 8:30 a.m. Monday, police said.

Other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting. They were being questioned by police.

The shooting was not a random act, police said.