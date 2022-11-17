Man critically injured following shooting on Church Street in Norfolk

A man was hospitalized following a shooting in Norfolk Thursday morning, according to a release from the Norfolk Police Department.

Police responded to the 1100 block of Church Street, near the New Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, at 6:20 a.m. following a report of a shooting.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been made available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip by visiting www.p3tips.com or calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com