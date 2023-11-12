Man critically injured in Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Frayser Saturday evening, Memphis Police say.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 2800 block of Treva Lane at 5:40 p.m. Police say a man was located on the scene and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
