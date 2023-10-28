Man critically injured in Friday night shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a Friday night shooting, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Police said the shooting took place around 11:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of Todd Street, a residential area near Berkley Avenue Ext. The police department continues to investigate but hasn’t released any additional information.

Officials ask that anyone with information about the incident call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-Lock-U-Up.

