Man critically injured in Hartford shooting

A man was critically injured in a shooting in Hartford Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot near 53 Nepaug St. about 3:25 p.m. and found a man in his 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Hartford Police Department.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition and stabilized by Saturday evening, police said.

The investigation was ongoing and anyone with information was asked to contact Hartford police at 860-722-8477.