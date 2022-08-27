Man critically injured in Hartford shooting

Hartford police are investigating a shooting on New Britain Avenue that left one man critically injured early Saturday morning.

According to police, the victim, a man in his thirties, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was listed as in critical, but stable condition by an area hospital.

Hartford police said that officers located the victim while responding to a ShotSpotter activation in the 100 block of New Britain Avenue at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions is investigating the shooting. The department asks that anyone with information call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-8477.