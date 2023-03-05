Man critically injured in New Haven shooting

A man was critically injured in a shooting in New Haven on Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a person who had been shot on Winchester Avenue at about 11:22 a.m., according to the New Haven Police Department.

Police arrived on scene and found a 39-year-old man leaning against a parked car in the area between Starr Street and Hazel Street and suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with critical injuries but was in stable condition as of Saturday evening, police said.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in investigating the shooting. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).