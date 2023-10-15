Man critically injured in Highland Heights shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Highland Heights Saturday night, according to Memphis Police.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 3000 block of Given Avenue at 11:18 p.m. A man was located on the scene and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police say.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.