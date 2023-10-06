Man critically injured in North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is critically injured after a shooting in North Memphis Thursday night.
Memphis Police responded to the shooting in the 2100 block of Hunter Avenue around 8:15 p.m. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
MPD said there is no suspect information at this time.
If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
