Man critically injured overnight in Atlanta shooting
A man was critically wounded in a shooting shortly after midnight Sunday in Atlanta.
Atlanta police responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:35 a.m. at 787 Cascade Ave. SW.
Officers arrived at the scene but were unable to locate a shooting victim.
They later learned that the victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.
The victim was listed in critical condition.
So far police have not released a motive behind the shooting or any information about a possible suspect.
Detectives with the aggravated assault unit will be continuing the investigation.
