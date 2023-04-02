Man critically injured overnight in Atlanta shooting

A man was critically wounded in a shooting shortly after midnight Sunday in Atlanta.

Atlanta police responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:35 a.m. at 787 Cascade Ave. SW.

Officers arrived at the scene but were unable to locate a shooting victim.

They later learned that the victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The victim was listed in critical condition.

So far police have not released a motive behind the shooting or any information about a possible suspect.

Detectives with the aggravated assault unit will be continuing the investigation.

