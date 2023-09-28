Man critically injured in overnight shooting, Fort Worth police say

A man was critically injured after being shot multiple times early Thursday, Fort Worth police said.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Merrick Street shortly after midnight regarding a shooting. The victim was shot at another location and managed to make it to the Taj Mahal Apartments, where someone called 911, police said.

The man was shot multiple times, according to officials. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. No suspects are in custody.