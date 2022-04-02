Man critically injured in overnight South Side Flats shooting

Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was shot in South Side Flats overnight.

According to police, officers were flagged down for a shooting in the 2000 block of Sarah Street just before 1:30 a.m.

Police said they found a man in his mid-20s outside of Walker’s Pub, who had a gunshot wound to the upper body/shoulder area.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating. The Mobile Crime Unit processed evidence at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

